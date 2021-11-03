Barclays Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.