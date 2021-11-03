Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

