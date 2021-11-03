Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $150.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

RPD stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $130.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

