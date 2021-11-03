Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

