adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,437.3 days.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $333.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.23. adidas has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.