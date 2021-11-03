Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.99

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 161808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

