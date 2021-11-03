Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 974.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

