Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Head to Head Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Till Capital alerts:

This table compares Till Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 99.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 10.09 $88.42 million $3.16 64.38

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Till Capital and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63% Kinsale Capital Group 23.93% 19.74% 7.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.