Reviewing Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.59 -$3.47 billion N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.24 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -137.54% -352.89% -15.34% LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36%

Volatility and Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Canada and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 6 7 0 2.54 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Air Canada currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Air Canada beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

