Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $115.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

BSET opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.