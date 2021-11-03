ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $686.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $704.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.38, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

