The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.67

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

