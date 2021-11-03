ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.48

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.