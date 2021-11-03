Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.78

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.78 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

