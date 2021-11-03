Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.13

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

