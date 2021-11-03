Raymond James Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $62.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.