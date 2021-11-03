Morgan Stanley Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $43.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.23.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

