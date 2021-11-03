McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

