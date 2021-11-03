Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
