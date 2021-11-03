Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

