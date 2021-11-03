FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

EGP stock opened at $199.76 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $201.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.