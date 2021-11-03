Gibraltar Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

