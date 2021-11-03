Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:LTH opened at $17.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

