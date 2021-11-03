First Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.