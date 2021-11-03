Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

NYSE:MOH opened at $294.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $196.08 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

