MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

MGI stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

