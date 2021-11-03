Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

