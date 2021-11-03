Head to Head Contrast: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) vs. Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get VIZIO alerts:

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIZIO and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VIZIO and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sony Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIZIO presently has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Sony Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIZIO and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.77 $11.01 billion $8.84 13.95

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Summary

Sony Group beats VIZIO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.