Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

