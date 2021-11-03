Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) versus Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head to Head Comparison

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tellurian alerts:

This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 47.61 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -9.00 Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.89 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -466.44

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tellurian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Devon Energy 0 3 15 1 2.89

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32% Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56%

Summary

Devon Energy beats Tellurian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.