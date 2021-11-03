FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reduced by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE IP opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

