Research Analysts Set Expectations for Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $12.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $313.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $202.36 and a twelve month high of $315.73. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

