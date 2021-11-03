NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

