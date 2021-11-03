$316.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $316.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

