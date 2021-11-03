Royal Bank of Canada Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $320.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $304.68 on Monday. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

