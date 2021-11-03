Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$64.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.20.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

