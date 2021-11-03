Royal Bank of Canada Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $32.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

BSIG stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

