American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

AWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.