American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.
AWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.
Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96.
In other American States Water news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.