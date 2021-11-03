Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.38

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 430821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.18.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

