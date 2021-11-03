Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.31

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.31 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.29). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 98,067 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The stock has a market cap of £38.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.36.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

