Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.53

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.53 and traded as high as $164.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF shares last traded at $164.18, with a volume of 50,533 shares changing hands.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

