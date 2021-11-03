Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AIRT opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Air T has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,928.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $267,400 over the last three months. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

