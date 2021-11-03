AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

AFCG stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

