FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Linde stock opened at $327.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56. Linde has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.