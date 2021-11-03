European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

EWCZ opened at $31.34 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in European Wax Center stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

