Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

MCO opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.59. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

