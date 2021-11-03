Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

