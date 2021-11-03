Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.68 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $942.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

