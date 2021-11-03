Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.05.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.73. The company has a market cap of $324.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $291.78 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 195.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 42,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.