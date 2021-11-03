Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to “Hold”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

