Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to gain from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, and innovation efforts. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to Stanley Black’s earnings per share in 2022. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 12.15%, while decreasing 4.2% year over year. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $10.90-$11.10 per share, down from $11.35-$11.65 mentioned earlier. Organic sales growth is expected to be 16-17% versus 16-18% stated earlier. However, labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to create headwinds of $690 million in 2021, up from $460 million mentioned earlier. Weakness in the Industrial segment and high debts might also ail. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $182.68 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

